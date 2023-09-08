July 2, 1930 - Sept. 5, 2023

QUINCY — Mary S. Costigan, 93, of Quincy died peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, 2023, at Blessing Hospital, surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

Mary Suzanne (Ensenberger) Costigan is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Costigan, of Quincy. Also surviving are sons: Patrick of Maryland Heights, MO, Joseph (Nancy Cowles) of Oak Park, IL, Kevin, of Torrance, CA, Michael (Mei) of San Pedro, CA, and Paul (Nino La Madrid), of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Born July 2, 1930, in Bloomington, IL, Mary was the daughter of H. Joseph and Irma (Litmer) Ensenberger. Her father pinned a pet name of "Puts" on his younger daughter, a name by which she was known to countless loved ones over all her years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John (Jack); and a sister, Elizabeth (Bets) Moore. Brother, Joseph of Albuquerque, NM, survives her.