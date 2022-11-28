Dec. 29, 1955 - Nov. 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Rae "Mimi" Lattanzio, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at her home at 7:15 a.m., on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

There will be a funeral service for Mimi at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Funks Grove Chapel in McLean, IL. Reverend Dustin Schultz will officiate. There will be a visitation Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

Mimi was born December 29, 1955, in Leechburg, PA, to Ray and Jenny Knell Caldwell. She married Bob Lattanzio on March 22, 1975, in Leechburg. He survives along with their daughter, Abby Lattanzio of Bloomington. She is also survived by three sisters: Martha (Gordon) Davidson of Leechburg, PA, Sue Hardwick of East Vandergrift, PA, Judy Ford of Coatesville, PA, and one brother, Don (Judy) Caldwell of The Villages, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patty Caldwell; and one niece, Julie Harwick.

Mimi was a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna. She retired from State Farm Insurance in 2018 after many years working as an executive secretary. She was an avid reader and enjoyed baking Christmas cookies with her family and chatting with friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington, IL.

