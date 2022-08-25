Aug. 6, 1991 - Aug. 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary R. McCubbins, 31, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington immediately following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to the Illinois State University Foundation, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL, 61790-8000 (memo: Mary Ruth McCubbins).

She was born August 6, 1991, in Normal, daughter of Timmy L. and Peggy A. Hirsch McCubbins.

Surviving are her parents, Tim and Peggy, of Bloomington; three sisters: Rebecca (Mike) Spencer of Clarksville, TN, Sara (Scott) Spaniol of Bolingbrook and Hana McCubbins of Bloomington. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary was a 2009 graduate of Bloomington High School and went on to receive her Associate's Degree from Heartland Community College. She furthered her education at Illinois State University, where she participated in the Arts Technology Program, graduating with her Master's Degree.

Mary enjoyed her work in digital marketing at Sam Leman. Her interests include photography, playing and listening to music and movies, especially Disney and Marvel, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with family and friends.