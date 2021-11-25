LEROY — Mary R. Graybeal, 76, of LeRoy, passed away at 4:53 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Mary was born November 7, 1945 in Bloomington, the daughter of Clayton and Dorothy Hughes Poling. She married Mike Graybeal on May 21, 1966, in Bloomington. He survives.

She is also survived by two sons: Erik (Janice) Graybeal and Bryan Graybeal, both of LeRoy; five grandchildren: Brandon (Kate), Caleb, Alexis, Gavin and Maren Graybeal; a beloved aunt, Helen Hulgan, Gardner, KS; and her recent rescue dog, Nala.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Grover Katthoefer; and her sweetie girl, Stella (dog).

Mary graduated from Trinity High School. After high school she worked at GE, where she met and later married the love of her life. Mary was an amazing cook, working at St. Mary's Grade School. She was one of the best cooks they ever had and they were sad to see her leave. She also served as administrative assistant when she and Mike owned the Yamaha shop, and again later for their plumbing business.

Mary was an avid quilter, enjoyed spending time with her friends "the Old Crows", laughing, sewing, and hunting junkyard finds. She loved playing in her yard, planting flowers and always changing up the landscape, much to the frustration of her sons. Her favorite pastime was anything her grandchildren were doing. She followed them around the country, watching them race cars, perform at dance recitals and theater shows, and compete in various sporting events. She spoiled them rotten and will be greatly missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.