LEXINGTON — Mary Patricia Watt, passed away peacefully at 11:10 a.m., Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Epiphany Catholic Church where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

Mary was born in Lexington, IL on August 21, 1934 to Edward and Irene (Killian) Williamson. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jerry Sherman Watt in 1953.

She is survived by two sons: Lance Gregory of Lexington and Gerald "Jay" Sherman (Teresa) of Bloomington; a daughter, Penny Sue (Robert) of Colborne; six grandchildren: Jamie, Joe, Rose, Robert, Katie and Jack; and five great-grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was golfing with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband on April 12, 2002; as well as her beloved daughter-in-law, Jill Watt and a beloved grandson, Jacob.

Mary was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church for thirty years and a member of St. Mary's in Lexington for more than fifty years.

She retired as the Personnel Manager at Union Camp in 1997. Her community involvement included Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout Leader, member of the Catholic Women's League, MOPS Volunteer and Peace Meal Driver.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Villas of Hollybrook on Fox Creek Road.

