July 7, 1926 - Jan. 6, 2023

Mary Maxine Moore Leffler, passed away peacefully at Heritage Health in Gibson City, IL, surrounded by family members, on January 6, 2023. She was born on July 7, 1926, to George Moore and Ruby (Parks) Moore in Bellflower. She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Junior Leffler, on April 28, 1945, in Bellflower.

Surviving are her five children: Ralph (Renae) Leffler of Mahomet, Mary Jane (Wayne) Roosevelt of Mahomet, Rita (Glen) Rittenhouse of Pekin, Robert (Mary) Leffler of Bloomington, and Margie (Mike) Gebauer of Mahomet; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; a sister, Phyllis; brothers: Walter and Robert; and two grandchildren: Lauren and Jackson.

Maxine worked for several small town newspapers during the sixties and seventies, and owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Gibson City, with her husband for ten years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, drinking Pepsi, and watching Lifetime movies on TV. She tutored many students for whom English was a second language. She was actively involved in multiple church activities and events through the years.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on April 23, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with "Memories of Maxine" at 3:00, at the American Legion, 412 East Main Street, Mahomet.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL, 61727.