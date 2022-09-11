Nov. 27, 1941 - Sept. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Margaret Poston, age 80, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 1:07 PM, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington IL. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Rev. Thomas Cici will be officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs, IL. Her visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 PM Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the memorial home.

Charitable donations can be given to Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home for the family's choice of distribution.

Mary Margaret was born November 27, 1941 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of William H. and Vera L. Lee Lishka. She married Gene Autry Poston on March 7, 1960, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away Friday, April 29, 2011

Surviving are her two daughters: Mary Lou Nelson, Bloomington, IL, LaDonna (Tommy) Hemminger, Niles, MI; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Joyce (Cecil) Harris, Highland, IL, Vera (Scott) Onder, Wickliffe, OH, Darlina (Dillard) Wright, Antioch, TN,

Sharon Sibigtroth, Sullivan, IL; two brothers: Robert Lishka, Parma, OH and Bill (Carol) Lishka, Bloomington, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Donald Sr. and Monte Curtis Poston; one grandson, Jessie Hemminger; one great-granddaughter, Jynnifer Delgado; two sisters: Nancy Searl and Sherry Duley.

Mary Margaret retired from The University of Notre Dame University where she enjoyed cooking for the priests and brothers who lived at Corby Hall. She was a member of Centennial Christian Church, Bloomington, IL and was very active in the women's ministry. She was a women of fath. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com