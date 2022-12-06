Mary Margaret Moore

Aug. 10, 1934 - Dec. 2, 2022

CHICAGO — Mary Margaret (Gradler) Moore, 88, formerly of Normal, IL, more recently from Chicago, IL, transitioned peacefully to her new journey December 2, 2022. Her beloved angels, husband, Barry E. Moore, and son, SSgt. Barry F. Moore, carried her home to her final rest.

The granddaughter of an Irish immigrant, she was born August 10, 1934, in Butler, PA, and grew up in western Pennsylvania, eventually attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in Home Economics and Education. There she met a dashing young art major, who became the love of her life and they married on July 22, 1957.

As young teachers, Mary and Barry Moore, settled near Pittsburgh for their first few years as a family, during which time Mary pursued her Master's in Counseling at Duquesne University until the Midwest called and the Moores moved to Normal, IL.

While Barry took a position at Illinois State University, Mary settled into her new community with her growing family, becoming a member of The Newcomers and an active parishioner in Epiphany Catholic Church, where she played the organ for hundreds of masses and ceremonies over the span of 50 years of service. Mary completed Post Graduate courses in Counseling at ISU while simultaneously raising a rambunctious brood of four girls and one boy.

Mary's home for the next three decades was at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington, IL. There Mary immersed herself in her passion - supporting and advising young people as they navigate their next life steps. Mary was instrumental in counseling thousands of students through college and career decisions as well as providing necessary social emotional supports during their young lives.

Retirement meant nothing to Mary. She continued her path in her second career and attended the Chopra Center, becoming certified in PMS Meditation and Ayurveda. Additionally, she earned Certification to coach Hypnobirthing and supported many couples in mindfulness and pain control during their most blessed life event. Mary volunteered for the Red Cross, providing counseling triage during natural and catastrophic disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and other events with mass casualties and loss. She also became a dedicated volunteer for OSF St. Joseph's.

In June of 1999, Mary tragically lost her son, Barry Francis, while he was on active duty with the Air Force. While processing a mother's unspeakable grief, Mary did what she knows best, by turning her energies to helping others. Mary became a Certified Grief Counselor, bringing peace and acceptance to families dealing with loss.

Proud of her Irish lineage, Mary embraced her County Mayo roots, touting the legacy of her grandmother's surname - Malarkey. She delighted in discovering distant cousins and making connections to her ancestral home.

Waiting in heaven with open arms are her husband, Barry Edward Moore; and son, Barry Francis Moore. Other loved ones who have gone before her include sister, Anne Marie (Gradler) Wiley; brother, John "Jack" Gradler; mother, Anne Marie (Nolan) Gradler; step-father, Frank Gradler; and father, John Leyland. Mary leaves behind hundreds of former students, dear friends and loved ones, including daughters: Meg Moore Burns (Peter), Erin Moore, Mary Lee Moore (Niko Georgakopoulos), Heather Moore; daughter-in-law, Sandra (Blaj) Moore; along with grandchildren: Annie, Liam, Ben, Thalie, Barry, Nicholas, Oren, Liora and Jonathan.

Her big heart, beautiful smile and gentle laugh will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation and service for Mary will take place at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1000 E. College Ave., Normal, IL, Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10:00 a.m. viewing, 11:00 a.m. service. Private entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Although Mary loved flowers, she loved nothing more than helping people. Please donate to the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center in her memory. www.rushu.rush.edu/research/departmental-research/donate-radc.

