May 30, 1962 - July 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Margaret "Molly" Moews, 60, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeffrey Stirniman and Monsignor Doug Hennessy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the family, for the Molly Moews Library Memorial.

Molly is survived by her loving husband, Steve; three children: Mary Kathleen (Patrick) O'Brien, Oliver Michael Moews, and McKay Joseph (Hannah) Moews. Also surviving are her siblings: Kathleen (Alan) Brown, Martin (D.J.) Wieland, Dr. John (Kathy) Wieland, Trish (Chris) Roark, Michael (Michon) Wieland, and Melissa (Steve) Steinman; mother-in-law, Joan Moews; brothers-in-law: Bobby, Michael, Doug Moews, and sister-in-law, Pam Gingrich; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Molly was born May 30, 1962 in Bloomington, a daughter of Dr. Martin J. and Margaret Ann Wieland. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1980. She earned her dental hygiene licensure from Northwestern University. She also earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English from Illinois State University.

Throughout a long and varied career, Molly pursued her passion for teaching and dental hygiene. Her practice as a hygienist began alongside her father Dr. Martin Wieland and continued with Dr. Gary Johnson, up to her most recent employer Drs. John and Stacey VanScoyoc. Molly taught English and English as a Second Language at ISU. She generously shared her talents, her love of reading and devotion to learning by volunteering in community libraries and schools.

Molly loved vacations to the shore, her family and friends. She enjoyed time spent with her book club The Foxy Ladies and she treasured trips and daily laughter with her childhood friends The Glory Bee's. But nothing can compare to the 48-year love story between Molly and Steve. They lived a rare partnership of respect, admiration and love for each other. This love is the foundation of their family; filled with joy and hope for their children.

The Moews family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and The Community Cancer Center in Bloomington, particularly Dr. John Migas. We are forever grateful for their compassion.

Online condolences and memories of Molly may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.