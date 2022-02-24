CLINTON — Mary-Malinda M. Evans, 86, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 8:40 PM, February 22, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare, Farmer City, IL.

No services are planned at this time. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Vespasian Warner Public Library, Clinton United Methodist Church, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Malinda was born September 11, 1935, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Earl C. and Imogene (Swigart) Murphey. She married Robert Mckinley on December 26, 1954. She later married Donald Evans in May 1976. He passed away July 31, 2001.

Survivors include her children: Melanie (Richard) Purgatorio, Fort Myers, FL, Laurie (Randy) Grimm, Clinton, IL, Patrick Mckinley, Cupertino, CA; step-children: John Evans, Seminole, FL, Donna (Robert) Stack, Carrollton, TX; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Levi and Joseph Murphey, one sister, Harriet Hanna, and one niece, Cynthia Murphey.

Malinda graduated from Illinois State university in 1973, with a degree in library science. She was an honored alumni from ISU in 2009 for her work in building the new Vespasian Warner Public Library, where she was the Head Librarian from 1974-2000. She was the president of the ABWA from 1977-1978 and together with her husband Don opened Gaslight Square in Clinton in 1977, which they ran until 1982. Malinda enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, and collecting antiques. She was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church.

The family would like to give special thank you to the staff at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare for their care and compassion in their time of need.

