ROSEBURG, Oregon — Mary Lynn Mullins (McMurray), born October 7, 1929, and only daughter, to Ray Linn and Cleo Francis McMurray, went to her final rest with our God and Father in Heaven, on September 28, 2021.

Lynn spent her childhood in Central Illinois, surrounded by her family that had farmed the area for over 150 years. She loved the animals, especially the horses, as well as spending time with her parents, grandparents, Charles and Emma Kreitzer (Wampler) and great-grandmother, Lavina Wampler (Garretson), aunts, uncles and cousins.

She started her education in a one room schoolhouse, and attended Ellsworth High School, with her senior year at U-High. At the age of nine she met her future husband, Edmond Carl Thum, and they were married in 1948. They were blessed with four daughters: Lori, Arli, Regi and Juli.

Lynn's outgoing personality, along with her interest in architecture and design, led her to a successful career in Real Estate that spanned over 30 years. She mentored many, as the owner and manager of Landmark Heritage Realty in Oak Park, IL.

In Lynn's mid 70's, after lovingly caring for her mother and grandchildren, she took up ballroom dancing, and fell in love and married her dancing partner, Lorrin Eugen Mullins.

Mary Lynn is preceded in death by both her parents, Edmond Carl Thum and Lorrin Eugen Mullins. She will be continually missed and loved by her four daughters, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mom tried to always see the best in people. Reminding us, that attitude and gratitude, are the key to your joy. She often quoted Eleanor Roosevelt's positivity. One of her favorites…

"A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader, a great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves" Remember, happiness is not just a goal, it is the byproduct of a life well lived, so choose JOY!

You certainly inspired MOM! Love you always!

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Pearson's, OR, Funeral Home.