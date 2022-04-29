Mary Lu Kusk

Jan. 7, 1943 - April 16, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Mary Lu passed away at Liberty Heights Nursing Home in Colorado Springs, CO, on April 16, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Miller; and father, Duncan Miller from Normal, IL. She was married to Richard Kusk of Colorado Springs, CO, for 56-years.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Kusk Davis, (Chase Davis) from Colorado Springs; her son, Richard Duncan Kusk, (Roberta Kusk) from Denver; two grandchildren: Kinsey Kaye Davis and Chance Garner Davis, Colorado Springs; her sister, Virginia Hammelmann (Frank Hammelmann) of IL; sister, Ruth Miller of Illinois; and brother, Richard Miller (Gail Miller) of Texas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Cappadona funeral home in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-kusk/