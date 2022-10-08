Aug. 30, 1929 - Oct. 2, 2022

DURHAM, North Carolina — Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (James) Sewell, 93, of Durham, NC, died peacefully on October 2, 2022, from a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

Mary Lou set an amazing example of love and caring, not just for her family, but for the world. She instilled in her children strong family bonds, a love of nature, a curiosity about the world, a commitment to helping others, and a responsibility for civic participation.

Mary Lou raised three strong children while standing up for civil rights in VA, working to pass the ERA Amendment in IL, demonstrating against war and nuclear proliferation, volunteering on Mission trips through the Methodist Church in Mexico and Palestine, and organizing for Bread for the World.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Emory and Henry College, 1950, where she met her husband Winston Grey Sewell. She was a kindergarten teacher for 20 years in public schools, instilling a love of learning in hundreds of kids.

Mary Lou and Winston took their family on many camping trips, mostly in the Eastern U.S., and especially to the mountains and beaches they loved. They also traveled around the world together, helped start Habitat for Humanity Groups, and volunteered for leadership roles in every Methodist Church they attended, (Normal First United Methodist).

They retired to the mountains of North Carolina and built their dream home on thirty acres with incredible views. Mary Lou started two hiking clubs in her beloved Smoky Mountains, NC. Mary Lou loved trillium wildflowers, classic Big Band music and Dove dark chocolate.

Predeceased by husband of 45 years, Winston Grey Sewell in 1996 and brother Trigg James, Jr. Survived by sister, Kathryn Ann McKinney. CT; children: Mary Susan "Susie" Sewell, Durham, NC, Kathryn Ann "Katie" Sewell, Boise, ID, James Winston "Jim" Sewell (Charlene Jacob) NJ, AFS exchange student daughter, Anne Richards Handburg, Australia; and three grandchildren: Troy Jacob Sewell (Natasha Jacobs) NY, Clayton Troy Sewell "Clay" Lewis (Danielle Alleman) Bellingham, WA and Ana Sewell Goldstein (Kaden Goldstein) NJ.

Arrangements by City of Oaks Cremation Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Bread for the World or a non-profit serving those in need.