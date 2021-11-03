NORMAL — Mary Lou Miller, 91 of Normal, formerly of Danvers, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a visitation for Mary Lou on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Reverend Frank Zimmerman will officiate.

Mary Lou was born April 3, 1930, in Mackinaw, to Samuel and Louise Kull Vollmer. She married Dale Miller March 29, 1981, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1997. She is survived by three children: Steve Littlefield of Tremont, Dale (Dawn) Littlefield of Bloomington, Linda (Jerry) Oary of Minier; four grandchildren: Dawn, Jasmine, Pat, Doug; and three great-grandchildren: Conner, Jared and Harlie.

Mary Lou was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Minier. She worked as a salesclerk for many years in the clothing and shoe department at Farm & Fleet.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.