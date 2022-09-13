 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Lou Martin

Mary Lou Martin

March 29, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022

ROANOKE — Mary Lou Martin, 90. of Roanoke, passed away at 6:20 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1932, in Roanoke, IL, to Fred and Mary (Foerter) Aeschleman. She married Lyle G. Martin on January 14, 1951, in Peoria. He died on May 3, 2021, in Roanoke.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Fred (Irene), Wes (Mae), Harold (Helen), Edward, Joe (Mardell), Richard (Rose Ann); one sister, Fannie (Mace) Huschen; one infant daughter, Joan Ellen and one infant son.

Surviving are two sons: Randall C. (Jan) Martin of St. Cloud, FL, Lendall L. (Karen) Martin of Normal; one daughter, Kris L. (Brian) Moore of Morrisonville, IL; two sisters-in-law: Betty Yergler of Morton and Nancy Gerber of Connecticut; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Jennifer) Martin, Rory (Christa) Martin, Regan (Mellie) Martin, Ross (Amber) Martin, Brienna (Jacob) Bradshaw, Trenton Moore, Calla Moore, Mollie Moore, Bricen Moore; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke, where services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at church prior to services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News