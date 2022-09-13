March 29, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022

ROANOKE — Mary Lou Martin, 90. of Roanoke, passed away at 6:20 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1932, in Roanoke, IL, to Fred and Mary (Foerter) Aeschleman. She married Lyle G. Martin on January 14, 1951, in Peoria. He died on May 3, 2021, in Roanoke.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Fred (Irene), Wes (Mae), Harold (Helen), Edward, Joe (Mardell), Richard (Rose Ann); one sister, Fannie (Mace) Huschen; one infant daughter, Joan Ellen and one infant son.

Surviving are two sons: Randall C. (Jan) Martin of St. Cloud, FL, Lendall L. (Karen) Martin of Normal; one daughter, Kris L. (Brian) Moore of Morrisonville, IL; two sisters-in-law: Betty Yergler of Morton and Nancy Gerber of Connecticut; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Jennifer) Martin, Rory (Christa) Martin, Regan (Mellie) Martin, Ross (Amber) Martin, Brienna (Jacob) Bradshaw, Trenton Moore, Calla Moore, Mollie Moore, Bricen Moore; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke, where services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at church prior to services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.