Mary Lou Fislar

Jan. 15, 1932 - Feb. 19, 2022

Mary Lou Fislar passed peacefully at 8:15 a.m. on February 19, 2022, of pulmonary embolism.

She was born January 15, 1932, the daughter of Arthur Carl Mammen and Katie Correll Mammen. Her husband William G. Fislar preceded her in death as her son Mike and daughter Cathy.

There are four grandchildren: Rachel (Jason) Davis, Nathan Fislar, Andrew (Brandie) Fislar and Jamie Powell. Two great-grandchildren Austin and Maddie Davis.

Burial services will be held on May 21, 2022 1:00 p.m. at Parklawn Cemetery in Danvers.

