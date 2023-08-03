Dec. 10, 1941 - July 21, 2023

GLENVIEW — Mary Libby Hunt passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Glenview IL. She was 81 years old.

Mary was born in 1941 in Wilmington, DE, to Helen and James Libby. She graduated from A.I. DuPont High School. In 1963, she received a Bachelor of Science from DePauw University where she majored in bacteriology and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Upon graduation, she worked as a bacteriologist for Indiana University Hospitals in Indianapolis, IN.

Mary met her husband, Roger S. Hunt, at DePauw University, and the two were married in 1965. They moved to Washington, D.C., where Mary worked for the National Institutes of Health. She and Roger started their family and made a life together in the Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Chicago suburbs; they retired in Bloomington, IL.

Throughout her life, Mary was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She was committed to civic engagement and supporting arts, culture, and women's advancement. She applied her care and strong organizational skills in many local community groups including American Association of University Women, hospital auxiliary committees, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and the Guild of the Illinois Symphony.

Mary loved to entertain, a reflection of her giving spirit. She would readily go out of her way to host special occasions for others. She loved to sew and knit, a tradition passed down from both her mother and father. She enjoyed classical music and regularly attended live and virtual performances. She loved family, friends, and good company.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger S. Hunt; her brother, David Libby (Mary); her brother-in-law, Tony Kearney; her daughter, Christy Markle; her son, David Hunt (Kevin George); her niece, Amanda; and her grandchildren: Emily, Ashley, Madison, and Jackson.

Gifts can be made to DePauw University, Greencastle, IN (www.depauw.edu/give); select designation "Other" and enter gift purpose: "Mary Libby Hunt;" also include In Memory of "Mary Libby Hunt."