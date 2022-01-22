BLOOMINGTON — Mary L. Wilson, 77 of Bloomington passed away Thursday January 20, 2022, at 6:30 PM at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a private family service later at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Billy Newell will officiate. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Mary was born in Bloomington on January 16, 1945, to Elmer and Wilma Friend Raithel. She married Jack Wilson on May 28, 1966, in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by her four children: Leah (Jon) Lewis of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Kevin (Amie) Wilson of Farmer City, Ashley Wilson of Bloomington, Michael (Amy) Wilson of Hudson; five grandchildren: Shevi (Nathan) Cheek, Melinda Wilson, Levi (Juliana) Lewis, Mattea Lewis, Montana Lewis, and three siblings, George Raithel of Morton, Marsha (Garry) Beeler of DeSoto, MO, and Gary (Debbie) Raithel of St. Charles, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Elmer "Bud" Raithel and Bill Raithel and two sisters, Carol Raithel and Margaret Welcome.

Mary was a graduate of Bloomington High School. Since 1969, she and her husband Jack have owned and operated Wilson Cycle Sales & Service until she retired and began spending time with her family who meant the world to her. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved shopping and her five dogs. Mary made friends wherever she went, even during her recent time in the hospital. She will be dearly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

