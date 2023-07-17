Oct. 28, 1943 - July 15, 2023

CARLOCK — Mary L. Starr, age 79, of Carlock, IL, passed away at 7:42 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her residence.

Her funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Carlock Christian Church 310 E. Washington St., Carlock, IL. Rev. Bryan Burris will be officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. Burial will be at Stouts Grove Cemetery, Danvers, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Research.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Mary was born October 28, 1943, in Pekin, IL, the daughter of John H. and Wannito E. Radcliff Carroll Sr. She married Dennis Starr on November 6, 1965, in Washington, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her two children: Kenneth J. Starr, Hudson, IL, Connie (Chris) Kelly, Normal, IL; six grandchildren: John Mayberry, Dr. Elizabeth (Joshua) Haywood, Katarina Mayberry, Christopher Kelly Jr., Tanner and Taylor Starr; one great-granddaughter, Alaina Haywood; one brother, John (Barb) Carroll, Congerville, IL.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Ruth Clinton.

Mary was a supervisor for Avon and she had worked as a waitress at the 76 Truck Stop and later Hay's Market in Danvers. She has been a resident of Carlock since 1986. Mary was a member of the Danvers Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, scrapbooking, gardening, and traveling with her husband. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

