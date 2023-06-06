Jan. 15, 1928 - June 5, 2023

DOWNS — Mary L. Romine, 95, of Downs, IL, passed away on June 5, 2023, at Martin Health Care Center, Bloomington, IL.

Mary was born on January 15, 1928, on a small farm near Kappa, IL, the daughter of Frank and Lena Nelson. She married Scott Romine on February 15, 1948, at the Downs United Methodist Church in Downs and was blessed with 75-plus years of marriage.

She is survived by her husband, Scott; and sons: Rodney (Sue) and Brian, Bloomington; sister, Wilma (Ray) Goetsch, Hendersonville, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She worked at Union Auto Insurance in Bloomington, until moving to New Jersey for two years while her husband was serving in the Army. After her sons were born and in school she went to work as Tri-Valley High School's secretary until her retirement. During retirement she worked part-time for the Downs Water Department.

Mary was a long time member of the Downs United Methodist Church. She played the organ and piano for weekly services and special events for 50-plus years and supported numerous United Methodist Women's (UMW) activities.

Throughout the years, Mary was a strong supporter of Downs events and the Downs Farmer's Market.

Mary lived an unselfish life, full of service to her family, friends, church and community, touching many lives and leaving countless memories.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Downs United Methodist Church.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.