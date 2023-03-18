Sept. 7, 1952 - March 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON - Mary L. Hurd, 70, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on March 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a 48 month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was born September 7, 1952 in Alton, IL, to Robert and Lois Wendle.

She married William (Bill) Hurd in Peoria, IL, on November 28, 1981. He survives, along with one daughter Katharyn (husband Ben Tucker); sisters: Patti Banks (Lee) and Jane Wendle; brothers: Michael Wendle (Nyla), William Wendle (Margret), and Robert Wendle Jr. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois, and father, Robert Sr.

Mary was part of the first class out of Illinois Central College's dental hygiene program and worked as a dental hygienist for over 30 years at Dr. Rex Moore's practice in Bloomington, IL. She enjoyed reading, showering her nieces and nephews with attention, visiting with her friends, and will be long remembered for her tremendous wit.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned later in spring 2023. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago Malnati Brain Tumor Institute - Make a Donation (donordrive.com).

Thank you to OSF Hospice for your great care.

On-line condolences and tributes may be made at www.EastLawn-Bloomington.com.