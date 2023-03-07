Sept. 3, 1940 - March 5, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Mary L. Friedli, 82, of Springfield, formerly of Lexington, IL, died at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Mary was born on September 3, 1940, in Emmett, ID, the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Gafford) Carley. She married Lloyd Friedli on June 29, 1957, in Wamego, KS.

Mary was raised in Kansas. She and Lloyd moved to Illinois in 1963. The family then moved to Lexington in 1971. Mary was a homemaker who took great pride in being at home and raising her family. She and her husband moved to Springfield in 2021. She was an avid collector of Roy Rogers memorabilia and carousel horse figurines.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Phyllis Shelton.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Friedli of Springfield; children: Kathryn (Conrad) Rubinkowski of Springfield, Eric (Kim) Friedli of Seattle, WA, and Rebecca (Michael) Truax of Fountain Hills, AZ; five grandchildren: Dana (Mark) Friedli-Neumann Lake Forrest Park, WA, Crista Friedli of London, Jenna (Nick) Klop of Everett, WA, Leo (Stephanie) Rubinkowski of Chicago and Mark (Jessica) Rubinkowski of Springfield; six great-grandchildren: Eloise , Vivian, London, Oscar Friedli-Neumann, and Victor and Wesley Rubinkowski; four siblings: Tom (Jan) Carley of Cottonwood, AZ, Danny (Donna) Carley of Wamego, KS, Caroll (Cindy) Carley of Wamego, KS and Vicki Thompson of Clay Center, KS; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Memorial Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at Louisville Township Cemetery in Louisville, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.

