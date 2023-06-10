Dec. 14, 1938 - June 8, 2023

ATLANTA — Mary L. Charlier, 84, of Atlanta, IL, formerly of Pontiac, IL, and Odell, IL, passed away at 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at The Christian Village in Lincoln.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Funeral Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. immediately following the visitation on Tuesday with Mr. Maurice Stribling officiating.

Graveside Services will be held at Round Grove Cemetery in rural Dwight on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Mary Louise Kocarek was born December 14, 1938, the daughter of Charles H. and Myrtle L. Blogg Kocarek.

Mary is survived by her two sons: Scott Salvator and Stan (Krystal) Salvator; two grandchildren: Nina Salvator and Kasey Salvator; stepchildren: Dave Charlier and Camille (Gary) Zwicky; four step-grandchildren: Brent (Ale) Zwicky, Shannon (Lesley) Zwicky, Abigail and Gabe Charlier; two step-great-granddaughters: Valentina and Elliot; brother-in-law, Paul Tanner; and niece, Marilyn (Dan) Johnson and her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Ernest "Ernie" J. Charlier; and her first husband, Ronald Salvator; the father of her children; one sister, Marlene Tanner; one stepson, Paul Charlier; and one step-grandson, Garret Zwicky.

Mary was a graduate of Reddick High School and attended Illinois State University. She was a career secretary, first at Johnson Press in Pontiac and then for four decades with the law firm of Cox & Associates in Bloomington. Her family was her world, and they will greatly miss her.

Memorials may be made to The Woods Garden Villas at The Christian Village in Lincoln.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.