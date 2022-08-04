Aug. 20, 1952 - Aug. 2, 2022

NORMAL — Mary L. Burke, 69, of Normal, passed away at 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Mary was born August 20, 1952, in Bloomington, the daughter of Carlin "Bud" and Betty L. Eft Malinowski. She married Ora Burke, Jr. on October 27, 1973. in Bloomington. He survives.

She is also survived by her children: Ora Burke, III, Creve Coeur, Missy Hardesty, Normal, Tom (Roseanne) Burke, Germantown Hills and Katie (Michael) Carr, Winter Garden, FL; nine grandchildren: Victoria, Brittney and Madison Burke, Noah and Bradyn Hardesty, John Burke, Ella and Ava Mary Carr and Meredith Burke; three great-grandchildren: Zaria, Elijah and Xavier; a sister, Carla (Jerry) Dicken, Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Theresa Malinowski.

Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School. She worked for Illinois Agriculture Association for forty years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Mary was also an active member of St. Patrick Church of Merna and volunteered with the bereavement committee.

