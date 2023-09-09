Jan. 18, 1927 - Sept. 6, 2023

LEXINGTON — Mary Kathryn Isenmann Bane, 96, born January 18, 1927, died at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mrs. Bane grew up in Bloomington, IL, and married Wilbur Lloyd Bane on June 3, 1948, in Bloomington, IL. The Banes raised a family of nine children and farmed near Arrowsmith until 1986, when they retired and moved to Lexington, IL.

After Wilbur passed in 1989, Mary spent her retirement as an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lexington and the YWCA of Bloomington. She was an avid cook, reader, traveler, vegetable gardener, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Additionally, she maintained many close friendships through her pinochle and domino groups in retirement. She generously gave of herself to her extensive family whether it was planning a cookout at the local park or having everyone in for a holiday or birthday celebration. Her ability to commemorate an occasion with a greeting card was legendary, never missing a birthday, anniversary, or holiday.

She and Wilbur were entirely devoted in their role as parents insuring exposure to consistent religious practice, musical and foreign language enrichment, and college educations.

Her children include: Kathleen (Erwin) Litherland, Dr. Christine (deceased) (Bob) Kefferstan, Dr. David (Susan), Ed (Rita), Sam (Pam), Pat (Sheri), Dr. Phil (Dannielle), Dr. Charlie (Dr.Mary) and Ted (Mary) Bane; 26 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by family and friends alike.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lexington, with Fr. David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow in Dawson Cemetery, Ellsworth.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Dawson Cemetery Association, Ellsworth, c/o Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 264, Fairbury, IL, 61739.

