Sept. 17, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2022

LINCOLN — Mary K. Young, of Lincoln, IL died September 30, 2022.

Mary Katherine Bergman, daughter of the late Offie and Fannie (Conklen) Bergman, was born September 17, 1934 in Mason County.

She graduated from Mason City High School. She married the love of her life, Ronald Young on October 14, 1956 in Mason City.

She is survived by two sons: Clark (Connie) of Naperville, IL, Craig (Stefanie) of Shorewood, IL; grandchildren: Erik, Ryan, Sofie and Henry Young; great-grandchildren: Grace and Jayce Young; and sisters-in-law: Mardelle Bergman of Mason City and Bonnie Young of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ron; a daughter, Julie K. Young-Dahl; brothers: Robert Bergman and James (Bobby Anne) Bergman.

Mary K. was an Elder at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a member of the Session, Sunday School Teacher for many years and member of CPWM. She was employed at various jobs in and around Lincoln, the last being Agra Placements Ltd., retiring in 2000. She was also famous for her "Made with Love" chocolate chip cookies.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, with Rev. Carroll Richards officiating. Burial will follow the services at the Lucas Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Elevator Fund.