Dec. 16, 1965 - May 22, 2023

ELLSWORTH — Mary Jeanne Woodford, 57, of Ellsworth, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Jeanne was born December 16, 1965. in Lebanon, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Buckaloo) Rann. She married David Woodford on October 19, 1996. He survives.

Surviving is her father, Charles (Jo); and children: Melissa (Jason) Kennedy, Kevin and Michael Houchin; grandchildren: Michael, Katelyn, James, Austin and Foster; and siblings: Chris (Barbara) Rann, Sharon (Royce) Bartlett, Lara (James) Wooten, Brian (Khoa) Heck and Teri (Jens) Fulkerson. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Ron Heck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Ellsworth Fire Department or Le Roy Ambulance Department.