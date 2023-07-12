Dec. 16, 1965 - May 22, 2023

ELLSWORTH — Mary Jeanne "Jeannie" Woodford of Ellsworth passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Normal.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Ellsworth Town Hall at 104 School Street. Family will gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and friends are invited to join from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Ellsworth Fire Department, or Le Roy Emergency Ambulance Service.

Jeannie was born on December 16, 1965, in Belleville, IL, to Charles and Mary (Buckaloo) Rann. She is survived by her husband, David, whom she married on October 19, 1996, at Lake Bloomington; her father and stepmother, Charles and Jo Rann, Canon City, CO; siblings: Chris (Barbara) Rann, Bloomington, Sharon (Royce) Bartlett, The Villages, FL, Teri (Jens) Fulkerson, Buckeye, AZ, Lara (James) Wooten, Obion, TN, and Brian (Khoa) Heck, Brooklyn, NY; children: Melissa (Jason) Kennedy, Le Roy, Kevin Houchin, Pontiac, and Michael Houchin, Goodyear, AZ; and grandchildren: Michael, Katelyn, James, Austin, and Foster. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Ronald Heck.

Jeannie grew up in Lebanon, IL, before the family moved to Normal in 1976. She was on the tennis team at Normal Community High School, and briefly worked at Dairy Queen on College Avenue and Karmelkorn at College Hills Mall before beginning a life-long career at Nestle. She was an avid crafter and artist who also enjoyed photography and loved bird watching. She was known for her infectious smile and laugh, her kind and giving heart, and for always doing what she could to help others, especially her beloved grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched and undoubtedly made just a little bit brighter.