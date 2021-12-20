BLOOMINGTON — Mary Helen Walker, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, and a memorial Mass will be announced in the future. She will be buried with her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born April 8, 1938, in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Wirrick) Batty. She married James. H. Walker, Sr. on June 26, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2017.

Surviving are a son, James (Cindy) Walker, Jr.; daughter, Debra Hinthorn; many beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Donnie (Aleta) Batty, Ronnie Batty, Rosanne Halbert, Mary Lynn (Tim) Cavallo and Edward Batty.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Delores Nichols; a brother, Fred Batty; and two brothers in infancy.

Mary retired from Beich Candy Co. after 43 years of employment. Everyone who met Mary liked her and she found her greatest happiness in spending time with her family.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.