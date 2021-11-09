BLOOMINGTON — Mary Frances "Susie" Samples, nee Dyson, passed away November 5, 2021.

Her visitation will be Thursday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. with her funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy, IL. We will have lunch at Stacey's house in Saybrook following the burial.

Susie was born June 27, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Morton M. and Betty Dyson. She married George W. Samples on April 16, 1962, in Arlington Heights, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children: Stacey Blauw, Saybrook, Courtney (Marc) Swanson, Lake Villa, Brooke (David) Selep, Hainesville, and Sean Samples, Armington.

Also surviving are two siblings: Ellen Wright of LeRoy and Dennis Dyson of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews; 21 grandchildren: Justin, Kyle, Jesse, Jordan, Jared, Lucas, Sean, Ryan, Lainey, Whitney, Ty, Chandler, Quentin, Cory, Peyton, Cassidy (Rose), River, Miranda, Kiefer, Connor, and Tea'; and 15 great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Kyleigh, Michael, Raegan, Sophia, Karter, Easton, Skylar, Landon, Paisley, Rowen, Gracie, Arabella, Jett, and Kali.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Dyson; and her sister, Donna Dyson.

Throughout her life, Susie was overly generous with the ones she loved, never expecting anything in return. She was a natural caregiver, which began early in life with her twin sisters, and was their fiercest protector. Susie greatly impacted her children's lives and many within the community as a girl scout leader, after-school mentor and volunteer of many school activities. One of the things she took the most pride in was as a softball coach for girls, age eight to eleven in which she was revered and also feared by other coaches. She was affectionately referred to as "the rhyme maker" by girls she coached.

Earlier in life, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and bowling; while later in life she loved gardening and attending grandchildren's school and sporting events. She may have been late, but she was always there!! We can't forget her love of dancing whether it be alone, with a grandchild or our Dad, she was unstoppable. Even in her last weeks, if she heard music, you could see her feet tapping under the blankets.

Susie was a loving wife, a dedicated mother, a proud granny and a friend who will be forever missed by all that loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association.

Please view the obituary and leave condolences at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com