Mary Frances (Fran) Casselman

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Frances (Jones) Casselman, 95, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Madison, WI, passed away at Heritage Manor Bloomington, on February 12, 2022, three days short of her 96 birthday. Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of life service and inurnment to be held at a later date in Benton, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fran was born in Benton, IL, the third of four children of Nancy and Leslie O. Jones. Upon graduating from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in clothing and textiles she married Jack Lee Wilkinson in 1948. Together they had one daughter, Jamie. Jack passed away in 1951. Following his death, she returned to the University of Illinois to pursue a master's degree in education. There she met her second husband, N.L. "Pete" Pielstick (1925-2017). They were married in 1953 at the Channing-Murray Foundation (Unitarian Church) of Urbana, IL. They had three children: Linda, Kristi, and Ric. Together they lived in Wichita, KS, Everette, WA, Dekalb, IL, and Bellingham, WA.

Fran and Pete were among the founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in DeKalb, IL, where they held many leadership positions. Later they moved to Bellingham, WA, where she owned "La Mariposa Imports," a Mexican import store. She thoroughly enjoyed her annual buying trips to Mexico and took great pride in personally selecting the pieces featured in her store.

Fran moved to Madison, WI, in 1982, after divorcing, and became a member of the First Unitarian Society of Madison. She joined the choir where she met and subsequently married Eugene "Gene" Casselman (1912-1996) in 1989.

She was an active docent and later chairwoman of the Friends of the Meeting House. In this capacity, she shared her love of the Frank Lloyd Wright designed church with numerous visitors to the Meeting House. Fran spent a number of years researching Wright and his designs to create a reference "Guide for Docents." She worked for the University of Wisconsin Foundation, until her retirement. She and Gene enjoyed many trips to Europe together.

In 2013 Fran moved to Bloomington, IL, to be closer to her daughter, Linda. She continued to be an avid reader and was passionate about social and political issues until dementia made that impossible.

Fran was a loving, caring mother who encouraged each of her children to achieve their personal best and become strong, independent citizens. She was always eager to tell others how proud she was of her children, and they all feel very fortunate to have had such a strong supportive mother.

She is survived by her four children: Jamie (Tim) Kearley, Ft. Collins, CO, Linda (Jon) Johnston, Bloomington, IL, Kristi Pielstick (Tom Brachna), Akron, OH, Richard Pielstick (Rick Osman), El Sobrante, CA; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy E. Olson, Reno, NV.

Fran was preceded in death by two siblings and their spouses: Thelma L (Paul) Stone and Leslie Levi (Marian) Jones.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor Bloomington for their many years of support to the family and their loving care of our mother.

Memorials can be made to the First Unitarian Society, Friends of the Meeting House, Madison, WI, or to a charity of your choice.