BLOOMINGTON — Mary F. Vohland, 82, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday morning, November 25, 2021, at Martin Health Center.

Mary was born May 13, 1939, in Canton, IL, the daughter of Sherman and Virginia Reffett McLouth. She married Jerry D. Vohland on July 17, 1960, in Brimfield and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2005.

Survivors include two sons: Todd Vohland of Decatur and Michael (Kelly) Vohland of Ann Arbor, MI; two granddaughters: Abby and Meredith; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Doran of Peoria.

Mary was a graduate of Methodist College School of Nursing in Peoria and received her B.S. in Nursing Administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet. She worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Mary was very active in the community, volunteering at both the Community Cancer Center and the David Davis Mansion. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was a member of the church's Bell Choir.

Mary loved to travel and enjoyed playing both Bridge and golf. Mary was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Her memorial service will be held on Monday, December 6, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, with Deacon Lyn Ahearn officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to the time of service. The family will have a reception at the church following the service. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Community Cancer Center, David Davis Mansion or St. John's Lutheran Church.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.