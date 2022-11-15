Jan. 20, 1966 - Nov. 12, 2022

DANVERS — Mary F. Svensson, 56, of Danvers, passed away at 1:02 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the animal rescue or humane society of the donor's choice.

Mary was born January 20, 1966, in Bloomington, the daughter of Frank E. and Patricia A. Laesch DeSchepper.

She is survived by a son, Ian C. Svensson; four sisters: Rachel (Paul Garling) DeSchepper, Dee (Tony) Soper, Paula (Greg) Parker and Katie (Dave) Fulghum; four brothers: Mark (Liz) DeSchepper and John, Tom and Mike Heffernan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Parkland College. She was a competitive swimmer in her youth.

Mary had worked for Citizen's Savings and Mitsubishi Motors over the years.

Mary's longest tenure was at Cortese Foot and Ankle Clinic. She had a love for her position in marketing and management and her team.

Mary had a love for animals, enjoyed gardening and vacationing near a sandy beach. She will be remembered as a sweet and kind person who always had a smile on her face.

Mary was a devoted and loving mother and sister who will be greatly missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.