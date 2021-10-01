GRIDLEY — Mary F. Morin, 95, of Gridley, passed away at 10:45 AM on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Interment will be in Gridley Cemetery, Gridley.

Memorials may be given to American Heart Association. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is handling arrangements.

Mary F. Bussinger was born on October 31, 1925, in Detroit, MI, a daughter to Earl and Nellie Bussinger. She married Donald G. Morin in Detroit, MI on February 12, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1997.

Surviving are her children: Paul J. (Karen) Morin, O'Fallon, MO, Michael D. (Candy) Morin, Petersburg, IL, Julie A. Dunlap, Gridley, Tim J. Morin, Gridley; grandchildren: Kimberly (Josh) Jackson, Kelly Summerfield, Kyle (Katie) Morin, Rachel Dunlap; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Dylan, and Zachary Summerfield, and Raina Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joe; and two sisters, Margie and Cecilia.

Mary worked for Bliss McKnight Insurance for 23 years retiring in 2005. Most of all she enjoyed her time spent with family.

