July 27, 1923 - May 21, 2023

CLINTON — Mary Evelyn Hale, 99, of Clinton, IL, passed away May 21, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor Nursing Home in Morton, IL.

Mary was born July 27, 1923, in Bloomington to Edward and Katherine (Slavin) Murray. She married William C. Hale, June 16, 1945, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. "Ben" passed away April 2, 2023.

Mary is survived by son, Stephen "Steve," Maroa, IL; daughter, Susan (Benito) Camacho, Morton, IL; grandchildren: Stephanie Hale, Clinton, Greg (Laura) Hale, Wapella, IL, Benjamin (Angie) Camacho and Timothy Camacho, Morton, Becca Camacho (Nate Haines) and Katie (Kyle) Cannon of Minneapolis, MN. Mary was "Super Grandma" to Mason and Morgan Mandrell, Stone Stith, Ian and Melissa Hale, Zachary and Alex Camacho, William "Billy" and Ryan Haines, and Paige Evelyn Cannon.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Hale; brothers: Maurice, Edward, and William; and sisters: Eleanor and Edna.

Mary graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School class of 1941. She worked as a bookkeeper at Bloomington Tobacco Company post graduation until she married Ben. Mary was Ben's greatest love and asset in their farming operation, learning to cook meals from dawn to dark, keeping all the books, running for machine parts, and any other tasks necessary to partner in the livelihood of farming. In later years, Mary worked as bookkeeper at The Dixie Truck Stop in McLean, IL, which she enjoyed immensely. She loved people and turned strangers into acquaintances and friends with ease.

The staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor deserves special thanks for the tender care given to Mary and Ben. They and our family appreciated those who went above and beyond to make their stay comfortable and enriched.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL, with Father Geoff Horton Celebrant. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests memorials be made to: The Alex Program for CVI Easterseals Central Illinois, and sent to Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, IL, 61727.

