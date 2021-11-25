PONTIAC — Mary Ellen Sullivan, 93, of Pontiac, formerly of Odell, passed away on November 23, 2021, at Evenglow Lodge Health Center in Pontiac, IL.

A Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, with Father Haake officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell, following the Mass. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home. A Rosary will take place before the visitation at 1:30 p.m, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to the St. Paul Catholic Grade School, St. Paul Catholic Church, or for Masses.

Mary Ellen was born in Pontiac, IL, on September 6, 1928, to Emmett F. and Bernadine (McCarty) Bauman. She married Donald C. "Chris" Sullivan on November 23, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2009, after 58 years of marriage.

Surviving are her six sons: Terrance C. (Marilyn) Sullivan, Flanagan, Timothy L. (Michele) Sullivan, Huntsville, AL, Thomas J. (Debra) Sullivan and Theodore J. (Becky) Sullivan, both of Pontiac, Daniel P. Sullivan, Odell, and James E. (Becky) Sullivan, Otsego, MI. Grandchildren: Katie (Chris Shine) Maubach, Bloomington, Lindsi (Kevin) Hill, Whispering Pines, NC, Thomas Sullivan, Huntsville, AL, Shirley Martell, Huntsville, AL, Chrystal (Drew) Lewis, Mobile, AL, Angela (Pat) Donovan, Chillicothe, IL, Christopher (Jennifer) Sullivan, Naperville, IL, Tanner Sullivan, Pontiac, Dorie Sullivan, Jamilyn Sullivan and Abigil Sullivan of Otsego, MI. Great-grandchildren: Alex, Austin, John, Hayden, Eoghan, Raleigh, Elizabeth, Carolyn, Tristan, Cloe, and Adalynn. Half-siblings: Kaye Conrad of Pilot Grove, IA, and Frederick Bauman of Chenoa, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, and one daughter, Mary Theresa.

Mary Ellen graduated from Chenoa High School in 1946. She furthered her education and attended Illinois State University for fashion design. She was a homemaker. Mary Ellen was a proud member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, past Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters, St. Paul Sodality, and Altar and Rosary Society.

She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

