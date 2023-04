NORMAL — Mary Ellen Selk, 101, of Normal, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington at 2:00 p.m. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

