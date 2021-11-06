Mary Ellen Sayers

Her husband Arthur, put a ring on her finger as a 19-year-old, before he left to serve as a medic in WWII. He didn't want her to slip away, because she was quite the catch! Arthur preceded her in death one month short of their 65th anniversary. Surviving are their three children: Craig (Karen) Sayers of Dunlap, Pamela (Daniel) Heald of Chicago, and Heather (Jerald) Bratberg of Bloomington. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of whom she was lucky enough to meet just after his birth. She was Nana to everyone including her grown children.