BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ellen Sayers, 95, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Monday November 1, 2021, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, in Peoria.
Her husband Arthur, put a ring on her finger as a 19-year-old, before he left to serve as a medic in WWII. He didn't want her to slip away, because she was quite the catch! Arthur preceded her in death one month short of their 65th anniversary. Surviving are their three children: Craig (Karen) Sayers of Dunlap, Pamela (Daniel) Heald of Chicago, and Heather (Jerald) Bratberg of Bloomington. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of whom she was lucky enough to meet just after his birth. She was Nana to everyone including her grown children.
Nana was a spunky, fun-loving lady, who loved to socialize, and especially loved to dance. We know that Nana and Papa are dancing together in heaven to their wedding song "It Had to Be You."
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will occur at a later date. We all loved our crazy, funny, smart, headstrong Nana, and will miss her always!