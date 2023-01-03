Nov. 6, 1924 - Jan. 1, 2023

CARLOCK — Mary Ellen Miller, 98, died surrounded by her family, at 5:50 p.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Her funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Carlock Christian Church. A visitation will be held at the Christian Church one hour prior to the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Troyer Cemetery, Carlock.

The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to University of Iowa Foundation for LCA vision research.

Mary Ellen was born November 6, 1924, at Mechanicsburg, IL, the daughter of Leonard and Cesta Worley King. She grew up on the King family's ancestral farm near Carlock. She married Warren L. Miller at the Carlock Mennonite Church on October 20, 1944. Warren died on August 18, 2011.

Surviving are four children: Michael (Sharon) Miller, Sally (Stan) Rader, both of Carlock, Daniel (Deborah) Miller, and Chris (Cindy) Miller, both of Atlantic Mine, MI; 12 grandchildren: Rhonda Baer, Michele Becker, Sara (Travis) Edwards, Jennifer (Mark) Lawyer, Julie (Matt) McCully, Andrew (Lisa) Rader, Mary (Jon) Kangas, James (Emily) Miller, Matthew (Liz) Miller, Becky (Nick) McCarty, Patrick (Marie) Miller, and Michael (Hailey) Miller. Also surviving are 31 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Preston and John King.

Mary Ellen graduated from the Carlock Township High School in 1942. After graduation she worked for the Union Auto Insurance Company in Bloomington until her marriage to Warren. Their first home together was a beachside rental cabin in Key West, FL, near the U.S. Naval base where Warren was stationed during World War II. In 1946, they returned home to Carlock where they raised their family.

Warren's career later caused them to move to Geneseo, (IL), Milford, (MI), Haddam, (CT), and Salem, (IL). Upon retirement they returned home to Carlock. Wherever they were living they were active in a local church. The centerpieces of Mary Ellen and Warren's life were church and family.

The family gives special thanks to her long-time caregiver Peggy, and the hospice nurses at McLean County Nursing Home.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.