PROMTON PLAINS, New Jersey — Mary Ellen Lockenvitz, 94, passed away on December 29, 2021.

Born in Bloomington, IL, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Otto and Thelma Gerth. She married Glenn Lockenvitz in 1949, and the couple settled in the High Crest Lake Community in West Milford, NJ in 1961 to raise their family. Mary Ellen loved her community and especially enjoyed taking walks around the lake with her beloved husband and cherished the many friends she made there.

Mary Ellen was a talented musician who taught piano and served as the organist and choir director for over 30 years at Holy Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. Her music ministry included weekly visits to the Milford Manor nursing home where she led the residents in uplifting song. "Music on your lips is joy in your heart" was her moto. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Chilton Medical Center for over 20-years and loved playing tennis, bridge and Skip-Bo. Above all else, Mary Ellen adored her family and looked forward to their Sunday-dinner gatherings.

Mary Ellen is lovingly survived by her children: Renee Lockenvitz, Jeff Lockenvitz and his wife Carol, Lori Rosenberg and her husband Michael, and Tim Lockenvitz and his fiance Jill Leonard; her grandchildren: Ryan Lockenvitz, Jessica Papageorge and her husband Stephen, Dan Lockenvitz, Eric Lockenvitz, and Phil Lockenvitz and his wife Shelby; and her great-grandchildren: Trevor and Vivian.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn; and her sister, Ethel May Hauptman.

Funeral services were held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen's memory to Holy Faith Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated by her family.