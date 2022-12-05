FAIRBURY — Mary Ellen Goold, 99, of Fairbury, passed away, following a short illness, at 10:37 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mary Ellen was born May 27, 1923, in Avoca Township, the daughter of C.E. "Bud" and Lorine Shepherd Wink. She married John R. Goold in Fairbury on January 9, 1945, while he was home on leave from the Navy during World War II. John died on April 12, 2007.

Following John's discharge from the Navy in October 1945, Mary Ellen and John settled on the farm two miles northeast of Fairbury and had three children, Jay, Ann and Joan.

Surviving are Mary Ellen's children: Ann Arendell of Bloomington and Joan Smeltzer of Fairbury; a sister, Cathryn Frisby of Pontiac; grandchildren: Leslie Arendell (Tim Runge), Christine Hansen (Tim Schachtschneider) and Michael Smeltzer (Lauren Hughes); and great-grandchildren: Nolan and Mara Hansen.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Jay Goold.

Mary Ellen grew up in Avoca Township and attended Avoca Country School. She graduated from Fairbury Township High School in 1941. Following graduation, she pursued a secretarial course of study at the Brown Business College in Kankakee, IL. Upon completion of the course of study she moved to Rockford, IL where she was the Secretary for the Director of the Brown Business College branch there.

Mary Ellen enjoyed the outdoors, searching for spring flowers in the timber, planting and maintaining flowers beds, and planting trees, lots of trees, and maintaining a large garden. Mary Ellen learned to paint china in the mid-1970s and spent many years creating beautiful china pieces which she happily distributed to family and friends. She enjoyed playing a variety of card and board games with her family and Bridge with her Bridge Clubs. For many years, Mary Ellen was the Chief Cook for the work crews at Trees 'n Trim Christmas Tree Farm, recreating the meals she prepared for area farmers during haying and silage-making seasons.

Mary Ellen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury, Nature Club, Country Domestic Science Club, Home Extension, several Bridge Clubs and the China Dolls China Painting Guild.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Dan Robertson will officiate. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

The family would like to thank everyone at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, and OSF Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

The family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven, Dominy Memorial Library or SELCAS.

