Dec. 30, 1935 - Mar. 3, 2022

APPLETON, Wisconsin — Mary-Ellen Dunn, 86, was called to her heavenly home on March 3, 2022 after a brief illness.

Mary-Ellen was born in Effingham, Illinois on December 30, 1935 to Charles and Marion Collier. She was one of seven children. Siblings preceding her in death were Charles Robert "Bob" Collier, John "Jack" Collier, and Thomas Collier. She is survived by William "Bill" Collier (Linda), Steve Collier, and Carolyn Anderson (Randy). Mary-Ellen married Arthur Duane Dunn on June 20, 1953 in Effingham. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2018.

Mary-Ellen was a resident at Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton, Wisconsin since May 2020. Prior to that, she lived in Brimfield, Illinois for over 40 years. Mary-Ellen worked as an assembler at General Electric in Bloomington until her retirement.

She is survived by three children: Victoria (Greg) Mall of Appleton, WI, Monica (Stuart) Baumann of Wildwood, FL and Duane (Christy) Dunn of Congerville, IL. Mary-Ellen was a cherished grandmother to five grandchildren: Jeremy Baumann, Sarah Mall-Pavich, Nathan Mall (Emily), Ariel (David) Sauls, and Abigail (Matthew) Freer and great-grandmother to Olivia Pavich, Kellen Pavich, Owen Pavich, Kendall Pavich and Michael Freer.

Mary-Ellen was an avid collector of dolls, baskets and bears. She loved sharing information about her collections to family and friends. She was devoted to her two pugs, Polly and Dolly. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and a multitude of other crafts.

The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for going above and beyond to create a caring and safe environment for the past two years.

A memorial service for Mary-Ellen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, Wisconsin. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.