Mary Ella Diskin, 83, died April 23, 2022. She married James E. Diskin. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2008. Mrs. Diskin retired from the patient registration department of BroMenn Hospital. Visitation: 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. www.gentfuneralhome.com