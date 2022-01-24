BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ella Darlene Bridgwater, 87, of Bloomington passed away at her home on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 5:45 AM.

There will be a funeral service for Mary at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home. Pastor Danny McCubbins will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Memorial Home. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Mary was born on December 15, 1934, in Cooksville, IL to Charles and Edith (Miller) Lee. She married David Bridgwater July 17, 1953, in Normal. He survives.

She is also survived by two daughters: Susan Schroeder and Pam Wheat, both of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Jessica Troyer, Jacinda (Erik) Rutledge, Melissa Clem, Craig (Dottie) Laudeman; eight great-grandchildren: Austin, Brody, Chance, Alexis, Lucas, Farrah, Cade, and Carter.

She was preceded in death by one daughter Debbie Bridgwater, and her siblings, Vera Dickerson, Loretta Foley, Lorene Lindsay, Jenny Matter, Joyce Moretz, and Charles "Buddy" Lee.

Mary attended Covell Community Church. She enjoyed eating out and spending time with family. She was also a past member of the Eagles Club in Bloomington, where she enjoyed having Saturday lunches with friends. She enjoyed playing bingo and collecting miniature clocks. She was deeply loved by her family and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's, aka Shriners Hospitals for Children.

