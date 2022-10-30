June 26, 1952 - Oct. 18, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Ziller, 70, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, after an aggressive battle with cancer. She was born on June 26, 1952, in Bloomington to Roger J. and Bernadine M. (Gremer) Vogel.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Roger Vogel and her sister-in-law, Vicki Vogel.

Her mother, Bernadine is still living at age 100. She is survived also by her sister, Annie (Larry) Kingdon; and brother, Johnny (Val McDaniel) Vogel; four children: Amy (Randy) Witzig, Andy (Priscilla) Ziller, Jenny Gentes, and Tony (Emily Bellis) Ziller; and six grandchildren who adore her: Danielle Witzig (22), Ryan Witzig (20), Kenan Williams (23), Jack Gentes (16), Dakota Gentes (15), and Lexi Gentes (12); and ex-husband and good friend, John Ziller.

Mary was an energetic and lively individual with the best sense of humor, who loved to be "mom" to all she met. Her nickname was 'Mama Mary" to many. Mary retired from Hammitt School as a teaching/program assistant in 2018. Before Hammitt she was a teaching assistant with Special Ed at Bent School. She loved each of her students whole heartedly and looked forward to seeing them every day.

Mary was a big part of Holy Trinity Church. She cleaned the rectory for 25 years, taught religion classes, and was a lector and usher at Saturday evening mass.

Mary enjoyed gardening and loved chatting with her neighbors. A special thanks to her dear friend, Ralph, all her friends at Crawford's and A&P Tap, for all the laughter and fun times they shared. Her faith in Jesus Christ was very important to her, especially towards the end of her life as she looked forward to being in Heaven with the Lord. So thankful for the compassionate caregivers, nurses, and doctors at Illinois Cancer Care, OSF Cancer Center, and Gentiva Hospice for their countless hours of support for Mary and entire family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hammitt School in Normal.

Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 3, 2022, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. Her visitation will be held an hour prior. Burial of ashes will follow the funeral service at St Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.