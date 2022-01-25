Mary Elizabeth Bruner

GOODYEAR, Arizona — Mary E. Bruner, former local resident, 68, from Goodyear Arizona, passed away Friday afternoon at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City Arizona.

She was born in Richmond, IN, where she lived for 46-years, worked as a registered nurse at Reed Memorial Hospital, and then resided in Bloomington, IL, and Goodyear AZ.

Survivors include husband William A. Bruner; mother, Helen Meier and two brothers: Tim Long and Jerry Wood of Indiana; sisters Leanna Burns and Debbie Crouch of Arizona.

Funeral services for Mary E. Bruner will be a private ceremony at a later time.