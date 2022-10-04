Sept. 12, 1929 - Sept. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Eileen (Simpson) Fowler, 93, went to God and her husband, Lewis, on Friday evening, September 30, 2022.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeffery Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Mary was born on September 12, 1929 in Wenona, IL. Her parents were Olof Elzy and Beulah (Hilliard) Simpson. She married Lewis F. Fowler on June 17, 1952 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington.

She is survived by her two sons: David L. (Helen) Fowler and Douglas A. (Karen) Fowler. Mary had four granddaughters: Kimberly (Justin) Sawall, Sarah (John) Haag, Michaella (Mitchell) Edwards, and Kelli (Michael) Edwards; as well as six great-grandchildren: Colin Fowler, Noah Haag, Greta Sawall, Jakob Sawall, Malia Edwards, and Mason Edwards; also surviving is one sister, Emma Duncan.

Mary was preceded in death by her precious husband Lewis, parents, brothers: Olof, Roscoe, James, and Ira Simpson, as well as their spouses, Mildred, Evelyn, Frances, and Mary. She was also preceded in death by her half-brother, John Simpson, half-sister, Norma Cisne, and brother-in-law, Vernon Duncan.

Mary graduated from Rutland High School in 1948. She was the Illinois State Baton Twirling Champion and twirled with the Jeep Mounted Band in Fort Hood, TX when Lewis was stationed there in 1952.

Mary was a Dental Assistant for ten years for Dr. George Sargeant, she worked for Fannie Mae Candies for 33 years, and volunteered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Food Pantry for 30 years. She was a member of Young at Heart and Spirits Lifters.

Her passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed embroidery, collecting cookbooks, buttons, handkerchiefs, and angels. She also loved polka music, country music and going to Branson, MO with Lewis.

