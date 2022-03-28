Mary Eileen Irle

Mrs. Irle was born January 23, 1929 in Thomasboro, a daughter of Louis and Mary Bermingham Warner. She married Joseph C. Irle on February 9, 1948 in Thomasboro. He preceded her in death just six months prior to their 70th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Irle graduated from Urbana High School in 1947. She and her husband farmed in the Thomasboro area for over 60 years. One would be hard-pressed to find a partner with a greater zest for farm life. Fall was Eileen's favorite season on the farm. She loved to help bring in the harvest, driving the grain truck and keeping all laborers well fed during this and all farming seasons. Eileen was also an accomplished cook, seamstress, and recordkeeper, and kept the Irle household running smoothly while supporting her family at countless school programs, sporting events, 4-H meetings, and cattle shows. Mrs. Irle ran a successful cake business with her sister, "Annie," for decades. Eileen enjoyed sharing in the milestones of family and friends creating countless number of cakes for weddings, birthdays, retirements, etc. In later years she developed a passion for quilting and created quilts for each of her children. She was an active member of the Champaign County Home and Community Education group for over 45 years, and lifelong member of St. Elizabeth Church and active member of the Altar & Rosary Society.