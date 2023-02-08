Nov. 12, 1923 - Jan. 31, 2023

MINONK — Mary E. McNamara of Minonk, IL, passed away peacefully at the age of 99, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Washington Senior Living in Washington, IL.

She was born November 12, 1923, in Minonk to Alfred P. and Rose (Glowacki) Knoll. Her father was a miner at the Sutton Coal Mines and her mother was a homemaker. She married Raymond F. McNamara, on February 9, 1963, at St. Patrick's Catholic church in Minonk.

She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond F.; sons: Michael and Mark both of Minonk; siblings: Helen Embser of Harvey, Joseph (Joe) Knoll of Homewood, Bernice Dehnert of Harvey, Alfred (Fred) Knoll of Bonita, CA, Rita Peters of LaSalle, Cecilia Knoll of Minonk; as well as, Leo, Lucy, and Frances.

She is survived by her older sister, Dorothy Warns of Indianapolis, IN; children: Anne of Chicago, Kathy of Washington, Raymond S. (Debra) of Southlake, TX, and Steven of Minonk; daughters-in-law: Regenna (late Michael) and Julie (late Mark) both of Minonk; grandchildren: Joshua (Danielle), Rita, Brittany (Dean) Wixsom, Sara, Kathryn (Daniel) Knight; and great-grandchildren: Kylah, Wake, Red, Parker, Paxton, and Payton.

Mary was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. She enjoyed socializing at bingo and serving her community in various ways. Committed member to the St. Patrick's Altar & Rosary Society, former teacher, and taught catechism (CCD) classes. She volunteered at the Lida Home/Heritage Manor in Minonk. She was very proud to be a member of the Minonk Garden Club for several years. Mary certainly had a green thumb. Her true love though was her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will start at 8:30 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. Gravesite burial will immediately follow the service at the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Minonk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Minonk Ambulance Association or St. Patrick's Church.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.