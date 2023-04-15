Oct. 26, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2023

PEORIA HEIGHTS — Mary E. Heller-Jabieski, 93, of Peoria Heights, formerly of Normal, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation & Health Care in Peoria Heights.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to Peoria Rescue Mission or Bethany Community Church in Washington.

Mary was born on October 26, 1929, in Bloomington, to Leroy and Lula May Powell Whittinghill. She married Jean B. "JB" Heller on February 2, 1948, in Normal. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1976. She then married Francis Jabieski on August 8, 1981, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2004.

Surviving are her children: J. Brian (Pati) Heller of Washington, and Jennifer (Tom) Coon of AL; grandchildren: Blake (Stevie) Knoblauch of Bloomington, Joshua (Shelby) Heller of Washington; great-grandson, Jaxtyn Plowman of Bloomington; and great-granddaughter, Taya Knoblauch. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Alvin, Russell, Jack and Gene Whittinghill; sisters: Sudie Nord and Louise Beasley; and granddaughter, Samantha Fisher.

Mary was a work at home mom and part-time secretary at First Baptist Church of Windom, MN, and Washington Christian Church in Washington. Mary and JB attended and were involved with Grace Bible Church in Washington for over ten years. She was the owner of The Closet clothing store in Washington for ten years. Mary was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal for over 25 years. She attended Bethany Community Church in Washington. She volunteered with PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington and Eureka Hospital. Mary was president of Golden Agers at Leisure Acres in Washington for two years.